The SBU detained the organizer of pro-Russian provocations in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed one of the organizers of the pro-Kremlin provocations in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which took place in March 2023. He was informed of suspicion for justifying Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code).

The investigation claims that the religious blogger conducted anti-Ukrainian activities and spread pro-Russian narratives, as well as organized commissioned "protest actions" near the Lavra, incited people and gave interviews where he accused Ukraine of starting the war. At the same time, the blogger broadcast his performances on the YouTube channel "Holy Rus" with 23 thousand subscribers.

According to the SBU, after the start of the full-scale war, the figure publicly supported the Russian occupiers and justified the occupation of Ukrainian territories. At home, he kept prohibited symbols and books of radical nationalist structures of Russia.

The man holds the post of deputy head of the pro-Russian organization "Edynoe otechestvo" ["United Motherland"] and is a member of the religio-political organization of the ROC "Union of Orthodox Brotherhoods of Ukraine".

Now he faces up to eight years in prison.