The SBU declared the suspicion to a minister of the UOC of the ROC, who consecrated Russians during the occupation of Kharkiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP). He was declared of the suspicion of justifying Russian aggression in the media (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code).

According to the SBU, during the temporary occupation of the Izyum district, the priest supported the occupiers and called on the community to follow his example. He also stated that the local religious community is subject only to the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC).

The Kliryk wrote a letter to the assistant of the Moscow Patriarch Kirill asking him to send "humanitarian aid" and gave comments to Russian propagandists in which he slandered the Ukrainian military and glorified the occupying army. And in order to make the inhabitants of the region "loyal" to the enemy, he distributed Russian goods.

The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison.