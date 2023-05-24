General Staff: The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and hundreds of invaders

The Russian army continues to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions. During the day, there were 26 clashes with the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The losses of the enemy in personnel amount to approximately 400 occupants.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Russians advanced in the area of Masyutivka, and on the Lymansk — near Bilohorivka, but all were unsuccessful.

During the day near Bakhmut, the occupiers carried out offensive actions in the direction of Khromove without results. Near Avdiivka, the enemy advanced in the direction of Pervomaiske — without success. The Ukrainian military also repelled numerous attacks in the Maryinka area. The Russians are defending themselves in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russians, three of them on anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops and artillery hit three control points, four areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot, two artillery units in firing positions and three more important enemy targets.

In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy a Russian attack helicopter Ka-52, which is worth about $16 million. Among the losses of the Russian occupiers are three more tanks, five armored vehicles, 21 artillery systems, five rocket salvo systems and others.