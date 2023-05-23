Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine — a list

Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine.

Here is what it included:

TRML-4D aerial surveillance radar system — 1;

Biber armored bridge-builders — 2;

mobile and protected means of demining — 3;

Vector reconnaissance drones — 54;

anti-drone systems — 8;

cars for border guards — 6;

frequency silencer — 1;

trucks with a changeable body system with 20 platforms — 2;

up to a dozen trucks and trailers;

trucks, minibuses, SUVs — 8;

pickup trucks — 34;

Zetros trucks — 8.

At the beginning of May, it became known that Germany is preparing the largest aid package for Ukraine. The federal government has focused on strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, so the list includes four IRIS-T SLM systems + 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers along with missiles. The cost of the aid package is over €2.7 billion.