Ukraine has suspended the operation of the “Pivdennyi” port — Russia does not allow ships there

Ukraine suspended the operation of the port "Pivdennyi" because Russia does not allow ships there. This was reported by the Deputy Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Yuriy Vaskov.

The grain agreement provides for the export of grain from three ports — Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

"Formally, the port "Pivdennyi" is in the "grain initiative", but in fact it has not been there for a month. Ships do not enter there," the Deputy Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Yuriy Vaskov noted.

The Russians "have now found an effective way to significantly reduce [Ukrainian] grain exports by excluding the Port of Pivdennyi, which accepts large-tonnage vessels, from the initiative." Vaskov called this step a "gross violation" of the agreement.

According to the agreement, all vessels bound for Ukrainian ports must be inspected by a joint team of Russian inspectors, but Vaskov said Russian inspectors have refused to inspect vessels bound for Pivdennyi since April 29.