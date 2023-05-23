The SBU declared the suspicion to a former Yanukovych-era official who now works for the occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared about the suspicion of the henchman of the fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, former head of the State Registration Service of Ukraine Dmytro Vorona.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

At the end of 2022, the Russians appointed him "senator of the Russian Federation — representative of the executive authority of the Zaporizhzhia region." He coordinated the seizure of Ukrainian enterprises in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia.

Vorona voluntarily helped the Russians to form occupation administrations in the temporarily captured parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. He was also an "advisor" to the occupying "governor" Balytskyi.

Vorona prepared an appeal to Putin regarding state awards of the Russian Federation for the Russian military and collaborators who helped occupy the region.

He was charged under Part 1 of Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to the aggressor state). He faces up to 12 years in prison.

The court seized Voronaʼs property worth tens of millions of hryvnias. In particular, the defendantʼs apartments in the center of Kyiv and Myrhorod, a house with a total area of more than 300 square meters near Kyiv, and ten plots of land in the Kyiv region.