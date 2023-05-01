The SBU announced suspicions against the former head of Yanukovychʼs security. He helped his son, who was fighting in the occupied Kherson region

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the suspicion of Vʼyacheslav Zanevskyi, the ex-head of the security of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych. He is suspected of aiding the Russian troops, for which he faces up to 12 years in prison.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, in July 2022, Zanevskyi was outside Ukraine when his son Yan — a citizen of Russia and a Russian military officer with the call sign "Ladya" — asked for help in finding soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, participants of the ATO, Ukrainian patriots and locals who could betray them. in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region and Mykolaiv region.

Viacheslav Zanevskyi, according to the text of the suspicion, agreed to help. He gave the data of those who could help the occupiers:

the head of the occupation administration of Novaya Kakhovka, Volodymyr Leontiev;

Volodymyr Lipandin, head of the "Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kherson Region" created by the Russians;

the head of the occupation "state security service in the Kherson region" Oleksadr Yakymenko.

The investigation also established that Yanukovychʼs ex-bodyguard in December 2022 headed the bodyguard of the Russian governor of the Ulyanovsk Region, Oleksiy Ruskikh, when he came to occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They visited, in particular, Mariupol.