Floods in Ukraine: 44 houses are still flooded. Water flooded roads to 4 settlements in Chernihiv region

In Ukraine, the water level is gradually falling in all regions after the spring irrigation. But partial flooding still exists.

The press service of the State Emergency Service writes about it.

They note that 44 houses remain flooded: 36 in Dnipropetrovsk region and 8 in Cherkasy. Also, 315 households were flooded in four regions.

More than 8 000 hectares of agricultural land were flooded in the Volyn, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions. And in the Chernihiv region, water disrupted transport connections to 4 settlements.