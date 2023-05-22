Spiegel: Despite the sanctions, Russia continues to export oil to the EU through third countries

Despite the embargo, Russian oil continues to enter the EU through intermediaries in third countries. This is especially true for India.

Spiegel writes about it.

At least two tankers with Russian oil arrive at Indian ports every day, thatʼs 70 tankers a month. After a certain time, part of this oil enters the EU in a processed form.

Data analytics company Kpler studies global supply chains by tracking the routes of tankers and cargo ships. According to her, world transportation has changed after the introduction of sanctions: tankers with Russian oil on board are now headed not to Western countries, but to Eastern countries: Turkey, Saudi Arabia and, above all, India.

Several oil refineries are located on the west coast of India, including the largest in the world. There, Russian oil is processed into gasoline and diesel fuel. And, it seems, in this form it gets back to Europe.

India delivered more fuel to the EU than ever before in April, according to Kpler. As a supplier, it is now ahead of Saudi Arabia. Together, the two countries fill most of the gap that has existed in fuel supplies to Europe since the beginning of the February embargo. But India, unlike Saudi Arabia, is not a country with huge oil reserves.