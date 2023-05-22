General Staff: The enemy lost more than 700 occupiers. The situation in the frontline

The Russian army concentrated its efforts on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions. There and on other areas of the front, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 720 occupiers over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the area of Masyutivka, and on the Lymansk — they attacked near Ivano-Daryivka, also unsuccessfully.

The enemy continues the attack on Bakhmut — the battles for the city continue. The occupiers did not succeed in regaining their lost positions south of the settlement of Ivanovske, nor were they successful in their offensive in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked Avdiivka and Pervomaiske. The Ukrainian military also continues to protect Maryinka.

The Russians are on the defensive in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Over the course of a day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 14 strikes on areas where Russian personnel and military equipment were concentrated, seven strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems, and destroyed three reconnaissance and five attack drones.

Meanwhile, the missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit five concentration areas of the occupiers, two ammunition depots, three artillery units in firing positions, two control points, an electronic warfare station, an anti-aircraft missile complex and another important enemy target.

Also, the Ukrainian military destroyed two tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles, 20 artillery systems and other things.