The Vatican will send a cardinal to Ukraine “to ease tensions in the war”

Pope Francis will send Cardinal Matteo Zuppi to Ukraine, his task is to conduct a mission to "help ease tensions in the conflict in Ukraine."

This is reported by Vatican News.

The timing of this mission, as well as the method of its completion, are currently being studied.

The Reuters agency, citing its own sources, writes that Dzuppi will try to meet separately with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Recently, the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said that "now is the time to take the initiative to establish a just peace in Ukraine."

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.

On May 1, the Pope said that the Vatican is participating in a "secret peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine, and it is also ready to help repatriate Ukrainian children deported by Russia.