Canada expanded sanctions against Russia

Canada announced new personal sanctions against Russia. More than 70 people and companies fell under the restrictions.

The Globe and Mail write about it.

"Today, Canada’s announcing more than 70 new sanctions focused on people who are supporting Russia’s illegal military action and complicit in human rights violations," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The Canadian prime ministerʼs office explained that the sanctions apply to "17 people and 18 companies that are associated with Russian companies that supply military technology." Relatives of sanctioned persons and members of the Russian elite also fell under the restrictions.

Sanctions will also be imposed against up to 30 people and eight organizations involved in human rights violations, including the abduction of Ukrainian children.