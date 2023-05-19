The USA imposed sanctions on 69 Russian enterprises. The list also includes companies from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan

The US Department of Commerce announced new sanctions against 71 companies. The list of restrictions includes 69 Russian organizations, one from Armenia and one from Kyrgyzstan.

Reuters writes about it.

Russian aircraft repair factories and enterprises for the production of spare parts, gunpowder, tractor and automobile factories, shipyards and engineering centers were under sanctions.

The new restrictions are aimed at goods that Russia can use for military purposes. Also under the sanctions are items used in everyday life, such as clothes dryers, snow plows and milking machines, which the US believes can be repurposed for the needs of the Russian military.

"Now you canʼt even send contact lenses or sunglasses," said Washington lawyer Kevin Wolfe.