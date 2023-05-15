NYT: Two Russians were detained in the US for selling spare parts to Russian airlines to circumvent sanctions

Two Russians were detained in the US on charges of violating export controls. They sold spare parts for Russian aircraft to bypass sanctions.

The New York Times writes about it.

Last year, the Russian Oleg Patsulya, who lived in the USA, offered the Russian airline "Rosiya" to supply the necessary spare parts and electronics to bypass sanctions. For this, a network of companies from the USA, Turkey, and the Russian Federation was used.

Patsula and his accomplice were detained last Thursday. They were accused of violating sanctions and money laundering.

American trade data aggregator Import Genius has revealed that tens of millions of dollars worth of aircraft parts have been shipped to sanctioned Russian airlines. These are "Russia", "Aeroflot", "Ural", "Peremoha", S7 Airlines and Utair Aviation. Most of the products went through countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China and the Maldives. But several batches, including those to Russia, were sent directly from the USA or Europe.