Reznikov: The Russians lost 70 000 killed and wounded in the Bakhmut direction

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the Russian army lost up to 70 000 killed and wounded in the Bakhmut direction.

RBC-Ukraine writes about this.

According to him, the Russians lose a battalion a day near Bakhmut. Reznikov also noted that the defenders of Bakhmut reduce the offensive potential of the Russians and thus prevent them from going on the offensive in other areas of the front.

"If you do the math, I think the Russians have suffered up to 70 000 losses on the Bakhmut direction alone," he noted.