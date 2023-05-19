Australia imposed new sanctions against Russia. The list includes Rosneft, the subsidiaries of Rosatom, and five Russian banks

Australia informed about additional sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by the countryʼs government.

"Australiaʼs actions are a boost for international partners who are gathering this week for the G7 leadersʼ summit in Hiroshima," the officials stated.

The list of restrictions includes 21 organizations and three people who support Russiaʼs war in Ukraine. In particular, it is:

Subsidiary companies of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, engaged in nuclear research, infrastructure development and weapons production.

A Russian company created to occupy the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russian oil company Rosnafta.

PJSC "Polyus" is the largest gold company in Russia.

Severstal PJSC is one of the largest Russian metallurgical companies.

Defense organizations that support Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.

Five Russian banks operating on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Australian government also banned the export of all Australian equipment and related parts to the Russian Federation and the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

"Australia supports Ukraine. We pay tribute to the steadfast resilience and courage shown by the Ukrainian people. Australia once again calls on Russia to stop its illegal and immoral war against the people of Ukraine. We will continue to work with the G7 and international partners to overcome the global consequences of the Russian invasion," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted.