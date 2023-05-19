Meteorological summer has come to Kyiv

Meteorological summer has arrived in Kyiv, reports the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky.

According to the weather station, on May 13, the average daily air temperature in the capital went up by +15°C — this marks the beginning of the meteorological summer.

Meteorological spring in Kyiv, which began on January 17 and lasted 116 days, has ended. It was a month and a half longer than normal.

Summer came to the capital two days later than the average annual indicators. For 143 years of observations, the earliest it began was in 1996 — April 22, and the latest — June 7 in 1990 and 2001.