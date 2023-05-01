The average monthly temperature in April was less than normal in Kyiv

The average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in April was +9.6 °C, which is 0.4 °C below the climatic norm.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named by Borys Sreznevsky reported this on May 1.

The coldest was on April 4, when the minimum temperature dropped to +1.1 °C in the morning, and the warmest was on the 24th, when the maximum temperature rose to +20.1 °C.

102 mm or 243% of the climatic norm fell on Nauka Avenue. This yearʼs April took the seventh place in the ranking of the wettest in Kyiv since 1891.