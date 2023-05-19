Intelligence has learned how many new missiles Russia produces per month

Russia now has the ability to produce 25 Kalibr missiles, 35 X-101 units, two Kinzhals and 5 9M723 ballistic missiles for Iskander-M per month.

This was stated by RBC-Ukraine, the Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Vadym Skibitsky.

According to him, the Russians have exhausted a significant supply of missile weapons, but they managed to establish production. Thus, fragments of missiles used by Russians indicate that they have just left the assembly line — they were manufactured in the first quarter of this year.

"At least twice a month, they bring Kalibrs to occupied Crimea. Currently, the Russians are able to produce about 25 Kalibrs per month, X-101 — 35 units, Kinzhals — two units per month, ballistic missiles 9M723 to Iskander-M — five units. In this way, they manage to import components for the production of missile weapons, despite international sanctions," Skibitskyi noted.

According to him, the intelligence community believes that Russia will continue the missile campaign as long as there are enough resources — probably combining means and resorting to new experiments.