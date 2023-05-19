The Air Defense Forces shot down 16 drones and three missiles — there were hits in Kryvyi Rih

On the night of May 19, the Ukrainian air defense system destroyed 16 Russian drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles.

This was reported by the press center of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers attacked Ukraine at night from the north and south-east with 22 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones and six Kalibrs from ships in the Black Sea.

In Kyiv and Lviv regions, anti-aircraft defense shot down all the drones. In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, an enterprise was hit, two people were injured. The fire caused by the shelling is still being extinguished.