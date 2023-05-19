General Staff: Ukrainian military liquidated another 660 occupiers. The situation it the frontline

Over the past 24 hours, 29 clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. And the enemy lost about 660 occupiers in total.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces writes about this.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked Ivanivske, and in the direction of Avdiivka, the enemy attacked Severne and Pervomaisk with the same result. The Ukrainian military also repelled numerous attacks in the Maryinka area and near Novomykhailivka.

The occupiers are defending themselves in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment, while missile troops and artillery hit the area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse, three artillery units on firing positions, an anti-aircraft missile complex, seven radio electronic combat and radar station.

In addition, Ukrainian fighters destroyed four tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, 12 artillery systems, a rocket salvo system, an anti-aircraft defense device, and others.