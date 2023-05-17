The SBU has established the identity of the commander of the Russian artillerymen who shelled Kherson in December 2022. Then 11 people died

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) established the name of the commander of the Russian artillery regiment of Russia, who gave the order to shell residential areas of Kherson in December 2022. Then 11 people died.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

It was noted there that on December 24, 2022, the Russians shelled the center of Kherson on a large scale, 11 people were killed, and 64 people were injured.

The SBU established that the commanderʼs name is Dmytro Zharkyh. He holds the rank of lieutenant colonel and commands the 8th separate artillery regiment of the 22nd Army Corps of the Coastal Forces of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"According to the investigation, the war criminal took an active part in the annexation of Crimea back in 2014. Subsequently, his regiment began to be stationed on the temporarily occupied territory of the Ukrainian peninsula. After the start of the full-scale invasion, units subordinate to the figure were deployed on the southern front," the SBU noted.