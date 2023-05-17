At the summit of the Council of Europe, more than 40 states signed a declaration on the creation of a Register of Damages Caused by Russia

Representatives of more than 40 states at the summit of the Council of Europe signed a declaration on the creation of a register of damages caused by Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"The pro-Ukrainian coalition is strong and united in the fight for justice and bringing the aggressor to justice," he noted.

The registry is an important step on the way to justice and compensation for Ukraineʼs losses caused by Russia during the war.

"Now it is necessary to directly ensure the work of the Register, so that victims of Russian aggression can submit their applications," Shmyhal stated.