The Military Administration promises to check all shelters in Kyiv — during the massive attack, most were closed

Residents of Kyiv complained about closed shelters during the last missile attack — violations were recorded in almost all districts of the capital. The capitalʼs authorities stated they would check all shelters and bomb shelters.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City State Administration Serhiy Popko.

According to him, the police, the Municipal Guard and officials of district administrations will be engaged in checking shelters.

"As soon as possible, all shelters in the city of Kyiv should be inspected, all objects to which civilians do not have access should be recorded, and the balance-keepers should immediately ensure unimpeded access to the protective structures of civil defense," Popko noted.

He emphasized that there should be no closed shelters in the capital.

"It is unacceptable. The life and safety of Kyiv residents is and will always remain our top priority! In particular, our soldiers are fighting for this, and they are bringing peace in Ukraine closer every day after our victory," Popko summarized.