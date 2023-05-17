Russia attacked Mykolaiv with “Kalibr” missiles — one woman was injured

On May 16, at 11:08 p.m., Russian troops hit Mykolaiv with two Kaliber missiles. One woman was injured.
The Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych reported on the fires after the explosions. Later, the head of the region Vitalii Kim clarified that the ignition occurred in an open area, and the fire was contained.
A shopping center and a car dealership were partially destroyed. The blast wave damaged private houses and shops.
In addition, there is a hit on an object of industrial infrastructure. So far, one injured person is known.
The air alert during which the strike occurred was announced from 23:08 to 00:12.
- Russia launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when it occupied Crimea and part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions. In April 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall de-occupied part of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. Currently, fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine.