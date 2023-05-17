The Defense Forces have already eliminated more than 200 000 occupiers on Ukrainian soil

The Russian occupiers continue to storm Bakhmut and attack Ivanivske and Maryinka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 55 enemy attacks and eliminated 610 invaders over the past day.

The total combat losses of the Russians in the full-scale war with Ukraine crossed the mark of 200 000 killed.

The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. As before, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

Yesterday, the Russians used 6 Kinzhal missiles, 13 Kalibr cruise missiles (two exploded in the air) and 10 S-400 and Iskander-M ground-based missiles for missile strikes. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 25 targets.

In addition, Russian troops carried out 57 airstrikes and 96 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military positions and populated areas.

Instead, the Ukrainian aviation made 14 strikes on areas of concentration of Russian soldiers and their equipment, as well as 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. 10 attack and 6 reconnaissance drones were also destroyed.

Units of rocket troops and artillery hit 6 areas of concentration of manpower, 3 stations of radio-electronic warfare, 4 warehouses of ammunition and a point of fuel and lubricants of the occupiers.