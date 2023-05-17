The Defense Forces have already eliminated more than 200 000 occupiers on Ukrainian soil

The Russian occupiers continue to storm Bakhmut and attack Ivanivske and Maryinka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 55 enemy attacks and eliminated 610 invaders over the past day.
The total combat losses of the Russians in the full-scale war with Ukraine crossed the mark of 200 000 killed.
The enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. As before, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.
Yesterday, the Russians used 6 Kinzhal missiles, 13 Kalibr cruise missiles (two exploded in the air) and 10 S-400 and Iskander-M ground-based missiles for missile strikes. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 25 targets.
In addition, Russian troops carried out 57 airstrikes and 96 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military positions and populated areas.
Instead, the Ukrainian aviation made 14 strikes on areas of concentration of Russian soldiers and their equipment, as well as 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. 10 attack and 6 reconnaissance drones were also destroyed.
Units of rocket troops and artillery hit 6 areas of concentration of manpower, 3 stations of radio-electronic warfare, 4 warehouses of ammunition and a point of fuel and lubricants of the occupiers.
- Intense fighting in the Bakhmut region began in July 2022 and continues to this day. To capture Bakhmut, Russia threw the most prepared units of regular troops and "Wagnerians", most of the invadersʼ artillery was concentrated in this direction.
- On May 8 and 9, units of the 3rd assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured a two-kilometer section on the southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut from the Russians. The brigade published a video of the assault on the positions of the occupiers. The commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi commended the soldiers for this. According to him, a competent defense made it possible to exhaust the PMC "Wagner" in this direction, due to which the mercenaries were replaced by less well-prepared units of the regular troops of the Russian Federation.