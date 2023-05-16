The Ministry of Defense of Poland has started an audit due to the incident with the Russian missile

Polandʼs highest control body, the Supreme Control Chamber, has started an audit of the Ministry of Defense due to possible violations in connection with the fall of a Russian missile on Polish territory. They found out about it only after 5 months.

RMF FM writes about it.

Auditors will examine the procedures the Defense Ministry used in response to the incident, as well as how communication between the defense minister and the military, including generals, took place.

During the audit, they plan to demand and seize certain documents of the Ministry of Defense of Poland.

The head of the chamber Marian Banas informed that they want to establish how well the Polish borders are guarded and why they found out about the incident so late.

"It needs to be established whether the cooperation was really at the appropriate level, whether the proper procedures were followed and who is responsible for the fact that the proper procedures did not work," he explained.