“Ukrzaliznytsia” resumes traffic in Khmelnytskyi region. Some tracks were closed after Russian shelling

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is resuming traffic on a section of the track in the Khmelnytskyi region, which was temporarily closed to passenger trains after Russian shelling on May 13.

The press service of the company writes about it.

All subsequent flights will depart via the usual routes, in particular through Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil.

At the same time, until the end of the day, additional electric trains will run for "reserve" transfers, so that those who are already on the road on the changed route will be able to reach their destination.