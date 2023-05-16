31 American Abrams tanks arrived in Germany. They will train Ukrainian military personnel

The Pentagon reported that 31 American M1 Abrams tanks had arrived in Germany. They are intended for Ukrainian military training.
CNN writes about it.
According to Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, in the next few weeks, Ukrainians will begin training on American tanks at the training ground in Grafenwohr, Germany. The training will last several months, and the tanks will be sent to Ukraine in the fall.
The tanks currently arriving in Germany are specially designed for the training of Ukrainian crews, and those machines that will eventually be sent to Ukraine are currently being repaired and prepared for shipment.
"Because weʼre doing it at the same time, weʼll be able to get those tanks to them in the fall to get them to Ukraine by the end of the year," Ryder noted.
- The delay in the delivery of Abrams to Ukraine is related to the removal of technologies that can get to the Russians, USA Today reported on May 8 with reference to experts.
- The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated at the hearings in the Senate that at the end of April, NATO countries and members of the Ramstein Contact Group delivered to Ukraine more than 230 tanks, 1 550 armored vehicles and other equipment and ammunition to support more than nine new armored brigades.