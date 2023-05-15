The head of the RMA denied the fake about the alleged explosion of ammunition in Ternopil during the Russian missile strike

During the Russian missile attack on Ternopil, no munitions exploded.

This was stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Volodymyr Trush.

According to him, some of the Russian missiles were shot down by air defense forces.

"We donʼt know what the targets were determined by the Moscowites, but where the rockets landed is a terrorist act, a crime against humanity, because these are civilian objects, commercial objects, residential buildings, summer cottages," Trush noted.

He said that the first shelling on May 13 damaged warehouses where agricultural goods and humanitarian aid were stored.

And the arrivals on May 14 at 5:00 a.m. in the Ternopil and Velykyi Hai communities fell on the dacha cooperative and a commercial structure that stored vehicles in the fleet.

"In the mass media and the Internet, information is being spread that a warehouse of ammunition with depleted uranium has been destroyed in Ternopil. This is a fake. It is launched by those people who work for Moscowites to destabilize the situation and cause panic. I officially declare: no ammunition exploded during the missile attack, there is no depleted uranium in Ternopil... There is nothing to worry about," Trush emphasized.