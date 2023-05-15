The MDI commented on the information about the connections of Ukrainian intelligence with the owner of the PMC “Wagner” Pryhozhyn

The representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov commented on the article of The Washington Post on the air of the telethon, which talks about the alleged contacts of the Ukrainian intelligence with the owner of the Russian PMC "Wagner" Yevhen Pryhozhyn.
According to him, Ukraine should discuss such things when it is beneficial to its national interests and will help liberate the territories. For this purpose, Yusov says, special services and intelligence use different tools.
Andriy Yusov stated that there is no need to comment on the "individual throw-ins".
- The Washington Post published information that Prigozhin allegedly offered the Ukrainian leadership data on the positions of Russian troops in exchange for the retreat of Ukrainian units from Bakhmut. The newspaper writes that Pryhozhyn, against the background of the conflict with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense, maintains relations with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
- Prigozhin himself has already reacted to the publication and confirmed contacts with the MDI, adding that "we are still in Africa with [the head of the MDI Kyrylo] Budanov."
- On April 13, The Washington published a transcript of an interview with Volodymyr Zelensky, but later deleted a large fragment from it about the contacts of the MDI with the owner of the PMC “Wagner” Yevhen Pryhozhyn. Zelensky asked journalists where they got such data from and which Ukrainians they talked to on this topic, since leaking such information is treason.