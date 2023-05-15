The MDI commented on the information about the connections of Ukrainian intelligence with the owner of the PMC “Wagner” Pryhozhyn

The representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov commented on the article of The Washington Post on the air of the telethon, which talks about the alleged contacts of the Ukrainian intelligence with the owner of the Russian PMC "Wagner" Yevhen Pryhozhyn.

According to him, Ukraine should discuss such things when it is beneficial to its national interests and will help liberate the territories. For this purpose, Yusov says, special services and intelligence use different tools.

Andriy Yusov stated that there is no need to comment on the "individual throw-ins".