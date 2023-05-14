Air defense forces shot down 25 Russian drones and three cruise missiles at night

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 25 drones during a night attack by the Russians. They also shot down three cruise missiles.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In general, during the night, anti-aircraft fire shot down:

18 Shahed-136/131 attack drones;

one attack UAV "Lancet";

two "Orlan-10" operational-tactical UAVs;

four unknown UAVs (type to be specified);

three Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

On the evening of May 13 and the night of May 14, the Russians struck Ternopil twice. Two people were injured in the first strike, and no one was injured in the second. The Russians hit the industrial zone and summer houses.