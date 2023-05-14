Russia attacked Ternopil, an industrial zone was hit. Two civilians were injured

During the air raid on the evening of May 13, explosions rang out in the Ternopil region. According to "Suspilny" correspondents, they were heard around 10:36 p.m.

Subsequently, the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, Mykhailo Golovko, reported on the arrival of the aircraft in the Ternopil industrial zone, and the Mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, clarified that a non-residential building had been occupied in the city. Rescuers are working on the spot.

Two civilians were injured due to the shelling of Ternopil, reported the head of regional military administration Volodymyr Trush. The injured are in the hospital, previously, they have shrapnel wounds and burns.

The Russians hit warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization. As of 12:19 a.m. on May 14, there is a fire going on there.