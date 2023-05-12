The government increases the salaries of medics in the combat zone

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution obliging them to increase the minimum salary for medics working in the zone of active hostilities and on the frontline territories.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine writes about this.

We are talking about new salaries for doctors, pharmacists, rehabilitators, nurses, and junior medical workers. Those working in an active combat zone will receive at least:

28 thousand hryvnias (doctors, pharmacists, health care professionals and professionals with higher non-medical education in health care);

18 thousand hryvnias (nurses);

9 thousand hryvnias (junior medical workers).

The following minimum salaries were established in the front-line territories:

23 thousand hryvnias (as in the list above);

15 500 hryvnias;

8 thousand hryvnias.

This resolution is valid until the end of 2023 and applies to doctors who have entered into a contract with the National Health Service.