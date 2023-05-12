Der Spiegel: Cyprus and Malta confiscated “golden passports” from Russians

The island states of Cyprus and Malta canceled the validity of " golden passports" for dozens of Russians in response to the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported in the European Commission, and the information was at the disposal of Der Spiegel.

According to the European Commission, Cyprus confiscated the "golden passports" of nine Russians and 34 members of their families, who fell under EU sanctions against Russia. Malta did the same for two people.