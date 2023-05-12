The government is preparing new compensation programs for destroyed housing. Certificates will be valid together with “eRecovery”

The Cabinet of Ministers is developing new compensation mechanisms for housing destroyed or damaged during the war. Among them will be the "eRecovery" program launched on May 10.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The next program is housing certificates for those whose housing is completely destroyed and cannot be repaired. The project is still being developed.

Families who managed to repair damaged houses and apartments with their own money will also receive compensation. The Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure and the Recovery Agency are working on this financial aid mechanism.