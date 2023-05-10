The compensation program for damaged housing “eRecovery” was launched. How to use it

From May 10, Ukraine will start the compensation program for damaged housing "eRecovery". The service is launched in the spring precisely so that home owners have time to repair it before winter.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction.

The program provides for the financing of current (minor, non-capital) repairs of housing damaged as a result of the war. The money can be used to repair the roof, replace windows or doors, restore the floor, etc.

Compensation is provided for owners of private houses and apartments that are located on the vacated territory and where repairs were not made by their own efforts.

How to get help:

submit an informational report about damaged property through "Diia";

open an "eRecovery" account in the bank;

submit an application for compensation through "Diia";

allow the local council commission to inspect the property and provide it with the documents (for easement and title).

The following banks are currently connected to the program: Oschadbank, Monobank, PrivatBank, Sens Bank, A-Bank, FUIB. The list of partner banks will be updated.

How you can use help

After the commissionʼs decision to provide compensation, the money will be transferred to the "eRecovery" card within 30 calendar days from the date of submission of the application.

The commission determines the specific amount on the basis of calculations approved in Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 381.

Within a year from the moment of receipt, the money can be spent on construction goods and services. They can be purchased only from companies participating in the program.

The list of participating partners, from whom you can purchase construction materials and services, will be added gradually on the service website erecovery.diia.gov.ua.

Who has an advantage in receiving compensation

participants in hostilities;

people with disabilities due to war;

war veterans;

family members of fallen soldiers;

mobilized;

large families;

people with disabilities of groups I and II;

parents-educators of family-type childrenʼs homes;

guardians, foster parents and foster carers;

orphans and children deprived of parental care.

The compensation will be financed with the seized assets of Russian banks from the Fund for liquidation of the consequences of the war and targeted international aid, including financial aid from the World Bank.

Now a tool is being developed for carrying out capital repairs of housing. The practical implementation of Law No. 2923 on the launch of the compensation mechanism for destroyed housing in the form of housing certificates should also begin soon.