Bloomberg: EU plans to ban deliveries of Russian oil to Germany and Poland through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline

The European Union plans to issue a ban on deliveries of Russian oil to Germany and Poland through the Druzhba oil pipeline. They used to have exemptions for deliveries.
Bloomberg writes about it.
Such a step would be mostly symbolic, as Poland and Germany have previously pledged to reduce purchases of Russian oil and have already completely stopped receiving it through the Druzhba oil pipeline.
At the same time, this EU decision will force several oil refineries to rebuild their logistics for alternative types of oil.
Exceptions for oil supplies through Druzhba for Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will remain.
In 2022, Germany and Poland bought an average of about 480 000 barrels of Russian oil per day. The other three countries received 290 thousand barrels, but in 2023 this volume began to fall.
- On February 4, the Council of the European Union officially approved price restrictions on petroleum products exported or originating from the Russian Federation. The marginal price of discounted Russian petroleum products (such as fuel oil) is currently $45 per barrel, and $100 for premium products such as diesel. These are the maximum prices at which oil products from the Russian Federation can be transported by sea to third countries. They came into effect on February 5, 2023.
- On March 15, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland proposed lowering the limit from $60 per barrel to $51.45. They claim it will be 5% below the market price.
- The publication Bloomberg, citing its own sources, wrote that the European Union does not plan to change the price limit for Russian oil.