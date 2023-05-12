Bloomberg: EU plans to ban deliveries of Russian oil to Germany and Poland through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline

The European Union plans to issue a ban on deliveries of Russian oil to Germany and Poland through the Druzhba oil pipeline. They used to have exemptions for deliveries.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Such a step would be mostly symbolic, as Poland and Germany have previously pledged to reduce purchases of Russian oil and have already completely stopped receiving it through the Druzhba oil pipeline.

At the same time, this EU decision will force several oil refineries to rebuild their logistics for alternative types of oil.

Exceptions for oil supplies through Druzhba for Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will remain.

In 2022, Germany and Poland bought an average of about 480 000 barrels of Russian oil per day. The other three countries received 290 thousand barrels, but in 2023 this volume began to fall.