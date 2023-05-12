In the past two months, not a single Russian missile or drone has reached a target in Kyiv

Since the beginning of spring, air defense forces have been shooting down drones and missiles launched by Russia over the capital with 100% efficiency.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Guardians of the Kyiv sky have been working without fail for more than two months — not a single missile or drone has reached the target," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated.

On May 6, the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, announced that on May 4, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down a Russian Kh-47 "Kinzhal" cruise missile, which was previously invulnerable to existing air defense equipment.

The commander of the center air defense command brigade said in a comment to The Washington Post, published on May 11, that now the efficiency indicator of the Ukrainian air defense is approaching 90% (in December 2022 — approximately 80%). From the defense system around Kyiv, 100% of the rockets of the occupiers fired at the capital since April 28, when Russia intensified its shelling, were shot down. Since then, the occupiers have launched 67 cruise missiles and 114 drones over Ukraine, of which only seven missiles and 11 drones were not shot down. There were mass attacks on April 28, May 1, 3, 4 and 9.

On the night of May 9, Russia launched 25 cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea and from strategic aircraft, 23 of them were destroyed. Approximately 15 X-101 (X-555) missiles were shot down over Kyiv.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that Ukraine will have one of the best air defense systems in the world when it receives everything promised by its partners.