507 rockets and mortar shells were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Air Defense shot down 95% of them

507 rockets and mortar shells have already been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, of which at least 110 missed their targets and fell near the launch sites. The Iron Dome anti-aircraft system shot down 95% of the projectiles. No Israeli civilians were killed or injured.

This is reported by The Times of Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces reports that an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded during a firefight with Palestinian militants in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank on the morning of May 11.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 27 people, including children, were killed in the Sector. Some people were killed by rockets launched by Islamic Jihad militants.

As part of Operation Shield and Arrow, the IDF struck a number of militant targets and eliminated three Islamic Jihad commanders. Among those killed was the commander of the missile forces Ali Hasan Ali.