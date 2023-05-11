The band Imagine Dragons released a clip about a 14-year-old Ukrainian whose house was destroyed by Russia

The American band Imagine Dragons presented a music video for the song "Crushed", which shows the real story of 14-year-old Oleksandr from the village of Novohryhorivka in Mykolaiv region. He lived in the occupation for 5 months, and in order to survive, he hid in a bomb shelter. Now the boyʼs house and school are destroyed, but he dreams of restoring everything.

Band frontman Dan Reynolds called on fans to donate to the United24 fund to help Ukrainians rebuild housing destroyed by Russian invaders.

After the full-scale Russian invasion, Imagine Dragons canceled their concerts in Russia. The band participated in a charity concert in support of Ukraine Save Ukraine, and in early June 2022, during a concert in Prague (Czech Republic), Reynolds raised the Ukrainian flag on stage.

In the summer of 2023, the group became the ambassador of United24.