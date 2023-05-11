The Defense Forces repelled 39 attacks and eliminated 690 invaders over the past day

The Russian occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions. The Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks over the past day.

The fiercest battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The occupier continues to suffer losses.

The General Staff also reported that over the past three days, the Russian occupation administration has taken approximately 300 local residents, including children, from the temporarily captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia region to Berdyansk.