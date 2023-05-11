The Defense Forces repelled 39 attacks and eliminated 690 invaders over the past day

The Russian occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions. The Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks over the past day.
The fiercest battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The occupier continues to suffer losses.
The General Staff also reported that over the past three days, the Russian occupation administration has taken approximately 300 local residents, including children, from the temporarily captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia region to Berdyansk.
- Russia launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when it occupied Crimea and part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions. In April 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall de-occupied part of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. Currently, fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine.