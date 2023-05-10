Serhiy Prytula hinted at the involvement of Ukrainians in explosions at Russian oil depots — and showed a video of the launch of drones

Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Prytula hinted at the involvement of his charitable foundation and Ukrainians in the fire at the Ilya Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

Prytula reminded about the fundraiser "For revenge" and hinted at a kamikaze drone with a flight range of up to 1,000 km.

"Remember our big fundraiser "For Revenge"? UAV kamikaze drones with a flight range of up to 1,000 km. Well... We can neither confirm nor deny, but things have not been easy at some Russian oil depots lately. For example, the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Kuban. What a coincidence!" — wrote Serhiy Prytula.

On the night of May 4 and 5 (two days in a row), a fire broke out at the Ily oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory, the local authorities announced an attack by drones. On May 4, drones also attacked the Novoshakhty Oil Products Plant in the neighboring Rostov Region.

The "For Revenge" campaign was launched on October 10, 2022, when Russia first attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Then they collected 352 million hryvnias. With this money, 142 drones were purchased, among them 50 capable of flying 800 km, 50 — 30 km, and 42 — 200 km.