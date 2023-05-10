Rape of a minor in Cherkasy: two police officers and their acquaintance were sent under 24-hour house arrest

Three men suspected of raping a minor girl in Cherkasy were sent under 24-hour house arrest.

This was reported in the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The prosecution asked to take the suspects into custody. However, on May 8, the court ruled on the 24-hour arrest of all three involved.

Prosecutors are currently preparing to appeal the courtʼs decision. The sanction of the article of the Criminal Code provides from 7 to 12 years of imprisonment for the rape of a minor by a group of people.