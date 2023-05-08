Two police officers raped a 17-year-old girl in Cherkasy. They were dismissed from service and declared about the suspicion

Two policemen and their acquaintance raped a 17-year-old girl in Cherkasy. They have already been dismissed from service, and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has declared the suspicion of rape of a minor by a group of people.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for 12 years. Extras are already behind bars.

On May 6, a resident of Cherkasy appealed to the police with a statement about the rape of her 17-year-old daughter. Preliminary, three men (two policemen) drank alcohol at the apartment of one of them in Cherkasy. In the process of "resting" they were joined by a 17-year-old girl they knew, they drank together, and then raped her. The men categorically deny their guilt.