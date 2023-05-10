The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 42 attacks and eliminated 690 invaders over the past day

The Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks on Bakhmut and Maryinka. Attempts by the occupiers to advance near Kupyansk and Lyman also failed. The Russian army lost 690 occupiers killed over the past day.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Russians are concentrating their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions. Ukraine repelled 46 attacks there. The fiercest battles continue in the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made eight strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, the defenders shot down six enemy UAVs of various types, three of which were Shahed.

Missile troops and artillery hit the command post, four manpower concentration areas, two artillery units in a firing position and an enemy electronic warfare station.