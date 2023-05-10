Politico: The US will not supply long-range missiles to Ukraine, but Britain will

The administration of the US President Joe Biden does not plan to send long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. However, the White House is not against Great Britain doing it. WP suggests that it is about the British Storm Shadow air-based cruise missiles.

Politico writes about this with reference to the US officials.

Washington believes that the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine by Britain will ease the pressure on the United States, as many have long expected them to take a decisive step and transfer missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers to Kyiv.

However, officials said the United States would continue to supply Ukraine with air defense equipment, ammunition and armored vehicles.

As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said back in March, the United States does not have enough ATACMS missiles.

Also, the source informed the journalists that London told Kyiv that it would give missiles with a range of 300 kilometers only if the Armed Forces would use them only to hit targets on the territory of Ukraine.