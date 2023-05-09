News

Ukrainians were allowed to sell their own electricity

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities has allowed all Ukrainians to sell electricity that they have produced with generating plants, such as solar panels.

The permit also applies to energy storage facilities. From now on, everyone can enter into free contracts for the sale of electricity at a negotiated price.

The National Commission explains that this decision should expand competition in the retail market, accelerate the transformation of "green" energy and develop distributed generation.