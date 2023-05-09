Ukrainians were allowed to sell their own electricity

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities has allowed all Ukrainians to sell electricity that they have produced with generating plants, such as solar panels.
The permit also applies to energy storage facilities. From now on, everyone can enter into free contracts for the sale of electricity at a negotiated price.
The National Commission explains that this decision should expand competition in the retail market, accelerate the transformation of "green" energy and develop distributed generation.
- Earlier, the Commission named two options for new tariffs for electricity. The issue of tariff revision remains open. However, the government recently decided that the preferential price for electricity for the population will be valid until May 31.
- Currently, Ukrainians pay 1.44 hryvnias for 1 kWh if they consume up to 250 kWh per month inclusively, and 1.68 hryvnias per 1 kWh if they consume more than 250 kWh per month.