The French Parliament called on the government and the European Union to recognize the “Wagner PMC” as a terrorist organization

The National Assembly of France adopted a resolution calling on the French government and the European Union to recognize the "Wagner PMC" as a terrorist organization.

This is stated on the website of the parliament.

In their resolution, the deputies point out that "Wagner PMC" did not sign the Montreux document on commitments to private military and security companies in war zones.

They remind that the "Wagners" are accused of war crimes in Syria and Ukraine, and they also conduct disinformation and destabilization operations in African countries. Some of these operations are directed against France and the French military. They also remind that Prigozhin, the owner of Wagner PMC, tried to influence the elections in the USA in 2016 and in France in 2017 through his "troll factory".

Therefore, the MPs call on the French government to work together with the EU to add the "Wagner PMC" to the list of terrorist organizations and make efforts to investigate the crimes committed by the "Wagners" in combat zones.