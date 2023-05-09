The Ministry of Health is considering the possibility of canceling the quarantine in Ukraine. There is no question of canceling all restrictions in general

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is considering the possibility of canceling the quarantine. Now they are conducting an audit of all documents that have been adopted and implemented since 2020. After this audit, the Ministry of Health will come out with an official position and explain the stages of lifting the quarantine.

This was reported to "Babel" on May 9 by the chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine, Ihor Kuzin.

In three years, more than 60 laws and more than 100 resolutions were adopted. Now it is necessary to harmonize it so that all the necessary norms work effectively and legal disagreements do not arise.

There is no question of canceling all restrictions in general. Basic anti-epidemic and preventive norms will continue to apply. This will allow entrepreneurs, owners of institutions, managers of institutions to have a common understanding and a list of actions that must be taken to minimize the risk of outbreaks of infections. The vast majority of such norms will be advisory in nature.

Ihor Kuzin noted that the coronavirus will not disappear anywhere and will become seasonal, like the flu and SARS. Requirements for its registration and reporting will be simplified and responded to in each region or community as the epidemic threshold is reached. If there are maximum permissible levels of morbidity, then the quarantine will be strengthened (closing schools, wearing masks, etc.).